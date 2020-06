Coronavirus cases in India reach 2.86 lakh, ICMR says no 'community transmission'



Coronavirus cases in India have crossed over 2.8 lakh. The country witnessed the highest single-day spike of 9,996 more cases in last 24 hours. In a single day, as many as 357 deaths were reported.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:51 Published 4 days ago

COVID-19: India definitely not in community transmission stage, says ICMR



Amid rapidly increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country, Dr. Balram Bhargava, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research, debunked the rumours of community transmission in the country. He.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20 Published 4 days ago