Last rites performed for Sushant Singh Rajput

Video credit: ANI - Published 22 hours ago Sushant Singh Rajput's family leaves for Mumbai to attend last rites 01:59 Sushant Singh Rajput's parents left from their residence in Patna for Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport on June 15. BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo a relative of Sushant is accompanying the family. Speaking to media persons, Niraj said, "We are leaving for Mumbai now. The last rites will be...