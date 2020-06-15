Global  

Last rites performed for Sushant Singh Rajput

Hindu Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Rajput’s body was handed over to his family members in the afternoon, following a post mortem at the Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput's family leaves for Mumbai to attend last rites

Sushant Singh Rajput's family leaves for Mumbai to attend last rites 01:59

 Sushant Singh Rajput's parents left from their residence in Patna for Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport on June 15. BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo a relative of Sushant is accompanying the family. Speaking to media persons, Niraj said, "We are leaving for Mumbai now. The last rites will be...

