Iowa FB Strength Coach Responds to Accusations
Iowa football strength coach Chris Doyle responds to accusations of mistreatment against black former Hawkeye football players.
iLl WILL RT @BruceFeldmanCFB: Iowa announces that it has reached a separation agreement with strength coach Chris Doyle, effective immediately. 20 minutes ago
Hawkeye Football Fan Iowa announces separation agreement with strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle https://t.co/uT6bRcIqi5 via @usatoday 26 minutes ago
Maddie Cremer Ridiculous payout! Iowa announces separation agreement with former strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle… https://t.co/0tV0LfDFCw 55 minutes ago
Michael Collins RT @TheFWAA: Iowa announces separation agreement – University of Iowa Athletics https://t.co/eUq0kf4P35 1 hour ago
Football Writers Association of America Iowa announces separation agreement – University of Iowa Athletics https://t.co/eUq0kf4P35 1 hour ago
Kitchen Conversations Podcast RT @usatodaysports: Chris Doyle's tenure with the Iowa football team has ended after 21 years. https://t.co/0Tk7jqAPJP 1 hour ago
Alan McNeer RT @collegead: Iowa announces $1.1 million separation agreement with former strength coach. https://t.co/HDyevkjQG0 2 hours ago
John Turnage Des Moines Register: Iowa announces separation agreement with Chris Doyle
https://t.co/aPB2AwfilF 2 hours ago