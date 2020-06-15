Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

House demands coronavirus loan info from Treasury, banks

Seattle Times Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — A House subcommittee investigating billions of dollars in coronavirus aid is demanding that the Treasury Department, the Small Business Administration and several large banks turn over detailed information about which businesses applied for and received federal loans. The requests come after Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin told Congress last week that the names […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Nicola Sturgeon: Extend Treasury support to save jobs and prevent virus spread

Nicola Sturgeon: Extend Treasury support to save jobs and prevent virus spread 00:45

 Nicola Sturgeon has called on the Treasury to extend financial support for workers and businesses, saying the alternative risks a surge in coronavirus cases or more job losses. Speaking at the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh, the First Minister addressed the UK GDP...

Related videos from verified sources

Treasury, Fed heads grilled for coronavirus response [Video]

Treasury, Fed heads grilled for coronavirus response

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell were in the hot seat Tuesday as they faced senators for the first time in a required update on the financial response to the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:47Published
White House Mulls More Aid To Americans Struggling With Hunger, Joblessness [Video]

White House Mulls More Aid To Americans Struggling With Hunger, Joblessness

The Trump administration is talking with Republicans and Democrats in Congress about what to include in another round of coronavirus relief legislation. According to Reuters, further US jobs losses are..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published
House Reps Names, Shames Five Public Companies For Taking PPP Loans Meant For Small Businesses [Video]

House Reps Names, Shames Five Public Companies For Taking PPP Loans Meant For Small Businesses

Representatives from the US House blasted five publicly traded companies for taking Paycheck Protection Program loans meant for small businesses. MiMedx, Quantum, EVO Transportation & Energy Services,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Tweets about this

sobseawa

Max RT @evanmcmurry: House subcommittee investigating billions of dollars in coronavirus aid demands the Treasury Department, the Small Busines… 4 minutes ago

DeansherryS

Sherry Dean 🌊 House demands coronavirus loan info from Treasury, banks https://t.co/wR0eLWrypF via @YahooNews 4 minutes ago

BMcAdam27

BMcAdam RT @ABCPolitics: The House subcommittee, investigating billions of dollars in COVID-19 aid, is demanding that the Treasury Department, the… 8 minutes ago

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit House demands coronavirus loan info from Treasury, banks https://t.co/ZdgXbWAC4M 9 minutes ago

KTABTV

KTAB News A House subcommittee investigating coronavirus aid is demanding that the Trump administration and some of the natio… https://t.co/NM28BOV8ca 25 minutes ago

KRBCnews

KRBC News A House subcommittee investigating coronavirus aid is demanding that the Trump administration and some of the natio… https://t.co/4lMOcLG29i 25 minutes ago

bigcountryhome

bigcountryhomepage A House subcommittee investigating coronavirus aid is demanding that the Trump administration and some of the natio… https://t.co/wKeq2UISsm 25 minutes ago

ABC6

ABC6 News Desk House demands coronavirus loan info from Treasury, banks https://t.co/CZvHOOWrRv 28 minutes ago