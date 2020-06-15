House demands coronavirus loan info from Treasury, banks
Monday, 15 June 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — A House subcommittee investigating billions of dollars in coronavirus aid is demanding that the Treasury Department, the Small Business Administration and several large banks turn over detailed information about which businesses applied for and received federal loans. The requests come after Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin told Congress last week that the names […]
Nicola Sturgeon has called on the Treasury to extend financial support for workers and businesses, saying the alternative risks a surge in coronavirus cases or more job losses. Speaking at the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh, the First Minister addressed the UK GDP...
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell were in the hot seat Tuesday as they faced senators for the first time in a required update on the financial response to the..
The Trump administration is talking with Republicans and Democrats in Congress about what to include in another round of coronavirus relief legislation. According to Reuters, further US jobs losses are..
Representatives from the US House blasted five publicly traded companies for taking Paycheck Protection Program loans meant for small businesses.
MiMedx, Quantum, EVO Transportation & Energy Services,..
