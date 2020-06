Tweets about this Skippieck55 ‘Troubling Tableau’ in 11th Circuit’s Prisoner Cases, Sotomayor Says https://t.co/RfFQAtAtQr 17 minutes ago JHAThree ‘Troubling Tableau’ in 11th Circuit’s Prisoner Cases, Sotomayor Says https://t.co/EQvQbfiRvC 46 minutes ago Jose Perez ‘Troubling Tableau’ in 11th Circuit’s Prisoner Cases, Sotomayor Says https://t.co/ZiR0O4ONFg 2 hours ago capital habeas defender RT @BernardHarcourt: The federal appellate judges in Atlanta (the Eleventh Circuit) are locking prisoners out of federal habeas corpus, inc… 2 hours ago No Way NRA ‘Troubling Tableau’ in 11th Circuit’s Prisoner Cases, Sotomayor Says https://t.co/15GM2rMsBQ 3 hours ago NVNO1 RT @EricDSmall: Speaking of the court! Reasons not to move to Florida, Alabama and Georgia? The 11th Circuit. ‘Troubling Tableau’ in 11th… 3 hours ago Eric Small Speaking of the court! Reasons not to move to Florida, Alabama and Georgia? The 11th Circuit. ‘Troubling Tableau’… https://t.co/VfEbxepACO 3 hours ago Politic'eur ‘Troubling Tableau' in 11th Circuit's Prisoner Cases, Sotomayor Says https://t.co/WLO4Y3fdGC #politiceur 4 hours ago