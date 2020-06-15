Global  

Academy delays 2021 Oscars ceremony because of coronavirus

Seattle Times Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
For the fourth time in its history, the Oscars are being postponed. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network said Monday that the 93rd Academy Awards will now be held April 25, 2021, eight weeks later than originally planned because of the pandemic’s effects on the movie industry. The […]
News video: Oscars 2021 Ceremony Moved To April Due To Concerns Over Virus

Oscars 2021 Ceremony Moved To April Due To Concerns Over Virus 00:36

 The organizers of the Oscars on Monday shifted the date of the 2021 movie awards ceremony. Originally planned to be held in February, they have moved the event to April. This is largely due to the coronavirus epidemic, according to Reuters. The Academy said the Oscars is the highest honors in the...

What If the Oscars Happen with No New Movies Released [Video]

What If the Oscars Happen with No New Movies Released

With massive uncertainty surrounding the film industry due to COVID-19, the Academy Awards are in jeopardy of not happening. For this list, we’re looking at the existing crop of films that have been..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:51Published
Report: Academy Considers Postponing 2021 Oscars [Video]

Report: Academy Considers Postponing 2021 Oscars

The Academy is considering postponing the 2021 Oscar ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report Tuesday.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:28Published
Oscars bosses reportedly considering postponing 2021 ceremony [Video]

Oscars bosses reportedly considering postponing 2021 ceremony

Bosses at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are reportedly considering postponing next year's Oscars ceremony.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

Oscars 2021 ceremony switched to April from February due to coronavirus

 The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences delays 2021 Oscars ceremony because of coronavirus
Hindu


