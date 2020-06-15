Academy delays 2021 Oscars ceremony because of coronavirus
Monday, 15 June 2020 () For the fourth time in its history, the Oscars are being postponed. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network said Monday that the 93rd Academy Awards will now be held April 25, 2021, eight weeks later than originally planned because of the pandemic’s effects on the movie industry. The […]
The organizers of the Oscars on Monday shifted the date of the 2021 movie awards ceremony.
Originally planned to be held in February, they have moved the event to April.
This is largely due to the coronavirus epidemic, according to Reuters.
The Academy said the Oscars is the highest honors in the...