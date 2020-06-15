Global  

Federal Reserve launches corporate bond-buying program

Seattle Times Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve said Monday that it will begin purchasing corporate bonds as part of a previously-announced plan to ensure companies can borrow through the bond market during the pandemic. The program will purchase existing bonds on the open market, as opposed to newly-issued debt. The central bank said will seek to […]
