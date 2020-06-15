University of California endorses affirmative action measure

Global  

Seattle Times Monday, 15 June 2020
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California’s governing board voted Monday to unanimously support a measure to restore affirmative action programs and repeal a controversial statewide ban that has been blamed for a decline in diversity in the prestigious university system. The vote in a special meeting of the Board of Regents means UC […]
