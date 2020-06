Mr. Lee Batz, #TrudeauLiedPeopleDied RT @CTVNews: Senator calls for RCMP Commissioner Lucki to resign or be fired https://t.co/QSv33MXWao 16 seconds ago

Michael RT @CTV_PowerPlay: Senator Lillian Dyck is calling for the resignation of RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki following her comments on systemic… 59 seconds ago

Richard Fossey RT @CBCIndigenous: Senator calls on RCMP commissioner to resign after comments on systemic racism https://t.co/RJPAeYKE4v 2 minutes ago

Brian Rush Senator calls on RCMP commissioner to resign after comments on systemic racism | CBC News https://t.co/sYQ7iTM6LJ F… https://t.co/S4mQ4v64sk 4 minutes ago

Kevin callahan RT @CBCPolitics: Senator calls on RCMP commissioner to resign after comments on systemic racism https://t.co/H7tzQq8CNL #hw #cdnpoli https:… 6 minutes ago

!Gau Khoeb RT @ChitkwesuManetu: Senator calls on RCMP commissioner to resign after comments on systemic racism | CBC News https://t.co/Yzk4Ayqjm9 8 minutes ago

Cory RT @ErikLuczak: Senator calls for RCMP Commissioner Lucki to resign or be fired https://t.co/ZFEXq9fi80 11 minutes ago