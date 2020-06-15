New York City police reassigning 600 anti-crime unit officers to other duties

Video credit: Wochit - Published 4 hours ago New York City Reassigning 600 Unit Officers To Other Duties 00:33 NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Police Department will immediately reassign some 600 plainclothes officers in its anti-crime unit to other duties, including its detective bureau and community policing, Commissioner Dermot Shea said on Monday. The move, which follows a number of policing overhauls...