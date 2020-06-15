New York City police reassigning 600 anti-crime unit officers to other duties
Monday, 15 June 2020 () The New York Police Department will immediately reassign some 600 plainclothes officers in its anti-crime unit to other duties, including its detective bureau and community policing, Commissioner Dermot Shea said on Monday.
