New York City police reassigning 600 anti-crime unit officers to other duties

Reuters Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
The New York Police Department will immediately reassign some 600 plainclothes officers in its anti-crime unit to other duties, including its detective bureau and community policing, Commissioner Dermot Shea said on Monday.
