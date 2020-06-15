Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bicester Village: Petition calls for closure over safety concerns

BBC News Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Pictures on social media appear to show big crowds at the popular designer outlet in Oxfordshire.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

DavidBe88291782

Beachboy Is this the beginning of things to come. I hope not. BBC News - Bicester Village: Petition calls for closure over s… https://t.co/mvQteKX9uT 12 minutes ago

GazCarver

Gaz Carver RT @BBCNews: Bicester Village: Petition calls for closure over safety concerns https://t.co/zpTbWmmOvr 19 minutes ago

curium

Gavin 🇷 BBC News - Bicester Village: Petition calls for closure over safety concerns https://t.co/s0GD8F4AuO 23 minutes ago

Iggy

Iggy Bicester Village: Petition calls for closure over safety concerns https://t.co/VCY53kU4p8 24 minutes ago

Dukevfr

Anthony (Tony) Evans BBC News - Bicester Village: Petition calls for closure over safety concerns https://t.co/UINVFRmPfx 31 minutes ago

ianbrealey

Morning chorus Let’s be clear there is no safe way of going to a bar restaurant or shopping. Masks and social distancing won’t sav… https://t.co/FPWM7Mp0Va 36 minutes ago

TheLawMap

LawNewsIndex.com Bicester Village: Petition calls for closure over safety concerns https://t.co/t0nd0aUdVh 47 minutes ago

gandaron9

Ronald James Wallace Just how stupid are people! On seeing the crowds, simply leave, go home! The retail park owners are also at fault… https://t.co/xSmkXR8xuB 51 minutes ago