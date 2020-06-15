MLB commissioner Rob Manfred 'not confident' there will be a 2020 season

I / Loyal Promise.... RT @mikebarnicle: If there is no 2020 MLB season baseball cannot keep calling itself “America’s Game.” That, because when America needed it… 6 seconds ago

⚽️🏀🏒ᗷᗴᑎ🇦🇺🏈⚾️ RT @JeffPassan: BREAKING: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred tells @Espngreeny that he’s “not confident” there will be a 2020 baseball season. “U… 26 seconds ago

I / Loyal Promise.... RT @BleacherReport: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred tells @Espngreeny that he is "not confident" there will be a 2020 season https://t.co/N8eY… 57 seconds ago

In The Alley Baseball Podcast RT @JesseRodriguez: Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred: "I'm not confident (a season will be played). I think there's real risk; and as long… 1 minute ago

Tom Sileo RT @SportsCenter: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told ESPN on Monday he's "not confident" there will be a 2020 baseball season. https://t.co/… 2 minutes ago

Zachary Lerman RT @ClayTravis: Five days ago MLB’s commissioner said there would 100% be baseball. Now he says he’s not confident there will be a season.… 2 minutes ago