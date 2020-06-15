Global  

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred 'not confident' there will be a 2020 season

USATODAY.com Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
MLB's owners and players association are at an impasse as both sides try to negotiate a 2020 season.
