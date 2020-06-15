Global  

Meng Wanzhou's lawyers accuse U.S. of misleading court in extradition case

CBC.ca Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou claimed Monday that U.S. authorities are trying to mislead the B.C. judge overseeing the Huawei executive’s extradition hearing by providing an outline of the case against her that is riddled with holes and distortions.
