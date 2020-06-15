Meng Wanzhou's lawyers accuse U.S. of misleading court in extradition case
Monday, 15 June 2020 () Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou claimed Monday that U.S. authorities are trying to mislead the B.C. judge overseeing the Huawei executive’s extradition hearing by providing an outline of the case against her that is riddled with holes and distortions.
Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou is raising a new argument in a Canadian court in a bid to fight extradition to the United States on bank fraud charges, court documents released on Monday showed. Caroline Malone reports.