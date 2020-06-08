Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump to cut half of US troops in 'delinquent' Germany

Telegraph.co.uk Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Germany hasn't received confirmation of U.S. troop withdrawal [Video]

Germany hasn't received confirmation of U.S. troop withdrawal

Germany is still awaiting confirmation from the United States that it plans to withdraw 9,500 troops from the country. According to one senior Washington official, President Donald Trump gave the order..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump To Pullout US Troops From Germany Until It Pays ‘Delinquent’ NATO Bills

 US President Donald Trump has confirmed rumors he was pulling almost 10,000 troops from Germany, saying that Berlin should live up to its commitments to NATO if...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this

iveygirl08

Iveygirl08 Donald Trump says he wants the number of U.S. troops in Germany cut in half https://t.co/rvHOgHgQBO via @usatoday 49 minutes ago

VetKory

Kory S. USA TODAY: Donald Trump says he wants the number of U.S. troops in Germany cut in half. https://t.co/ktRje3mNZX via @GoogleNews 1 hour ago

TheBobGrimes

Bob Grimes ⁦@POTUS⁩ knows he’s going to loose in November’s he’s trying to get in good standing for that Russian Oligarch mone… https://t.co/yOuqgcnl8c 1 hour ago

fullerkrug

Sonnhild Krug Do you see German soldiers occupying the US? Germany doesn’t need America’s “influence”. Look where it has gotten u… https://t.co/L4hPSvGtRE 1 hour ago

dannowicki

Dan Nowicki "Donald Trump says he wants the number of U.S. troops in Germany cut in half." (via @USATODAY) https://t.co/Z6Xx5VmzqU 1 hour ago

NATOlizer

Trending NATO News #DonaldTrump says he wants the number of U.S. troops in #Germany cut in half... https://t.co/wN4zaVnTTs https://t.co/JovGywKTKT 1 hour ago

DMRegister

Des Moines Register Claiming Germany is not paying enough toward the NATO military alliance, President Trump said Monday he is planning… https://t.co/y37AvB6uBo 2 hours ago

GBoiarsky

Greg Boiarsky Past time to get rid of this neurologically impaired squid. https://t.co/5ZZvnpktR8 2 hours ago