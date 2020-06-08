Donald Trump to cut half of US troops in 'delinquent' Germany

Germany hasn't received confirmation of U.S. troop withdrawal
Germany is still awaiting confirmation from the United States that it plans to withdraw 9,500 troops from the country. According to one senior Washington official, President Donald Trump gave the order..
Iveygirl08 Donald Trump says he wants the number of U.S. troops in Germany cut in half https://t.co/rvHOgHgQBO via @usatoday 49 minutes ago
Kory S. USA TODAY: Donald Trump says he wants the number of U.S. troops in Germany cut in half.
https://t.co/ktRje3mNZX
via @GoogleNews 1 hour ago
Bob Grimes @POTUS knows he’s going to loose in November’s he’s trying to get in good standing for that Russian Oligarch mone… https://t.co/yOuqgcnl8c 1 hour ago
Sonnhild Krug Do you see German soldiers occupying the US? Germany doesn’t need America’s “influence”. Look where it has gotten u… https://t.co/L4hPSvGtRE 1 hour ago
Dan Nowicki "Donald Trump says he wants the number of U.S. troops in Germany cut in half." (via @USATODAY) https://t.co/Z6Xx5VmzqU 1 hour ago
Trending NATO News #DonaldTrump says he wants the number of U.S. troops in #Germany cut in half... https://t.co/wN4zaVnTTs https://t.co/JovGywKTKT 1 hour ago
Des Moines Register Claiming Germany is not paying enough toward the NATO military alliance, President Trump said Monday he is planning… https://t.co/y37AvB6uBo 2 hours ago
Greg Boiarsky Past time to get rid of this neurologically impaired squid.
https://t.co/5ZZvnpktR8 2 hours ago