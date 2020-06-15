FDA approves video game for treating ADHD in kids

Monday, 15 June 2020 () BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has for the first time approved a video game for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children. The FDA said Monday the game built by Boston-based Akili Interactive Labs can improve attention function. The game, called EndeavorRx, requires a prescription and is designed for children ages […]
These video game achievements have gone too far! For this list, we’ll be looking at the toughest achievements & trophies to obtain across the consoles and through Steam Achievements, excluding Platinum Trophies.
Rarely have characters garnered so much hate from so many people. For this list, we’ll be going over some of the most hated characters from video games, whether because of their actions, personality,..
Stuck away from her family during quarantine, this girl decided to try the idea of a virtual family game night. While talking with her mom on the phone, they decided to start a game of cards. Finding..