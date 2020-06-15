Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FDA approves video game for treating ADHD in kids

Seattle Times Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has for the first time approved a video game for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children. The FDA said Monday the game built by Boston-based Akili Interactive Labs can improve attention function. The game, called EndeavorRx, requires a prescription and is designed for children ages […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Top 20 HARDEST Video Game Achievements

Top 20 HARDEST Video Game Achievements 15:56

 These video game achievements have gone too far! For this list, we’ll be looking at the toughest achievements & trophies to obtain across the consoles and through Steam Achievements, excluding Platinum Trophies.

Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Most Hated Video Game Characters [Video]

Top 10 Most Hated Video Game Characters

Rarely have characters garnered so much hate from so many people. For this list, we’ll be going over some of the most hated characters from video games, whether because of their actions, personality,..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:01Published
The Amazing Evolution Of Video Game Controllers [Video]

The Amazing Evolution Of Video Game Controllers

Video game controllers have come a LONG way! Controllers are how we connect with characters and their actions in the games we love. Recently, we sat down with Adam Coe, the CEO and founder of Evil..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 13:07Published
Girl Plays Cards With Mom On Video Call During Quarantine [Video]

Girl Plays Cards With Mom On Video Call During Quarantine

Stuck away from her family during quarantine, this girl decided to try the idea of a virtual family game night. While talking with her mom on the phone, they decided to start a game of cards. Finding..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 02:45Published

Related news from verified sources

The FDA just approved the first prescription video game — it’s for kids with ADHD

The FDA just approved the first prescription video game — it’s for kids with ADHD Akili Interactive It might not look like much of a video game, but Akili Interactive’s EndeavorRX, formerly Project EVO, may go down in history: it’s the...
The Verge


Tweets about this

verygudbadtguy

Jüävö Sïnäträ🥶 RT @CP24: FDA approves video game for treating ADHD in kids https://t.co/hqDyJEERkL https://t.co/VAxciOmyBV 1 minute ago

annasinhorini

Anna RT @fox12oregon: FDA approves video game for treating ADHD in kids. https://t.co/yRx1yZXdGK https://t.co/rqw4bPrzRH 16 minutes ago

bannecke

Donna Bannecke RT @NBCNewYork: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has for the first time approved a video game for treating attention deficit hyperacti… 20 minutes ago

NBCNewYork

NBC New York The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has for the first time approved a video game for treating attention deficit h… https://t.co/TuTGu48T2k 25 minutes ago

fox12oregon

Fox12Oregon FDA approves video game for treating ADHD in kids. https://t.co/yRx1yZXdGK https://t.co/rqw4bPrzRH 26 minutes ago

Benzito

ⓑⓔⓝⓩⓘⓣⓞℼ♠️ FDA approves video game for treating ADHD in kids https://t.co/czREt5bGkC 31 minutes ago

StarAdvertiser

Star-Advertiser FDA approves video game for treating ADHD in kids: https://t.co/YbCW2nmd7V https://t.co/CFJoxh3lif 1 hour ago