John Howard, John Eales appointed to Rugby World Cup bid advisory board
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 (
6 days ago) New Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan has wasted no time getting the wheels moving on Australia's bid for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, appointing a panel of seven to oversee it.
