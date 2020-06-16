Global  

John Howard, John Eales appointed to Rugby World Cup bid advisory board

Brisbane Times Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
New Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan has wasted no time getting the wheels moving on Australia's bid for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, appointing a panel of seven to oversee it.
