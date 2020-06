DanVictor2020 RT @DailyMirror: New Zealand confirms two new cases of coronavirus - both related to recent travel from UK https://t.co/lmmxaiOpaU https://… 1 minute ago Daily Mirror New Zealand confirms two new cases of coronavirus - both related to recent travel from UK https://t.co/lmmxaiOpaU https://t.co/sXKvHQS4nX 4 minutes ago Andy Vermaut New Zealand confirms two new cases of coronavirus https://t.co/oZ9ihQ8bGv https://t.co/4bfhAsq1wL 4 minutes ago Andy Vermaut New Zealand Confirms Two New Cases Of Coronavirus https://t.co/pwbe1Fthf3 https://t.co/42atpMEB3f 5 minutes ago Andy Vermaut New Zealand confirms two new cases of COVID-19 https://t.co/dNSGbyVWnd https://t.co/b7kY6rV16t 7 minutes ago abaskswhy New Zealand confirms two new cases of coronavirus https://t.co/1Jt8o1N9tN 14 minutes ago Fyra Hilspears RT @ChannelNewsAsia: New Zealand confirms two new cases of COVID-19 https://t.co/HAciVKzvkB https://t.co/rAshfRecI0 15 minutes ago π•œπ•–π•£π•€π•₯π•š RT @ABSCBNNews: New Zealand said on Tuesday that it has two new cases of the coronavirus, both related to recent travel from the UK, ending… 17 minutes ago