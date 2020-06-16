Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NFL commissioner Goodell encourages team to sign Kaepernick

Seattle Times Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Roger Goodell would like to see Colin Kaepernick back in the NFL this season. The NFL commissioner said during ESPN’s “The Return of Sports” special on Monday that he is encouraging teams to sign the 32-year old quarterback, who hasn’t played the past three seasons. Kaepernick was with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 when […]
