Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Exclusive: African nations seek U.N. inquiry into U.S. racism, 'police brutality': text

Reuters Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
African countries are lobbying to set up a U.N. inquiry into "systemic racism" and "police brutality" in the United States and elsewhere, aiming to defend the rights of people of African descent, a draft resolution seen by Reuters shows.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Anti-racism protesters defy ban in Paris [Video]

Anti-racism protesters defy ban in Paris

Around 15,000 people took to the streets in Paris to demonstrate against protest police brutality.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:59Published
The impact of police brutality on minorities [Video]

The impact of police brutality on minorities

African Americans have a reported higher rate of PTSD than white people following an encounter with the police. That trauma carries over more significantly in work and everyday activities.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:07Published
Urban Outlook: Can African Americans Expect Real Change? P.1 [Video]

Urban Outlook: Can African Americans Expect Real Change? P.1

We are leaving in unprecedented times, and police brutality continues to directly impact the African American community in our Nation. After the death of George Floyd, many feel like this time, change..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 11:36Published

Tweets about this

NerdGirlXena

XNE RT @Reuters: Exclusive: African nations seek U.N. inquiry into U.S. racism, 'police brutality': text https://t.co/m6ZmUsNUtH https://t.co/W… 7 seconds ago

QPointAssembly

QPointAssembly RT @PaulMitchellPPC: Here comes the UN to screw things up even more, and stick their noses into American sovereignty. I’m sure those Afric… 13 minutes ago

benzie111

Benjamin Lahoussine @LevarStoney @GovernorVA @RichmondPolice which side of international law are each of you going to stand? #BLM https://t.co/Z9dajqVfeb 14 minutes ago