XNE RT @Reuters: Exclusive: African nations seek U.N. inquiry into U.S. racism, 'police brutality': text https://t.co/m6ZmUsNUtH https://t.co/W… 7 seconds ago QPointAssembly RT @PaulMitchellPPC: Here comes the UN to screw things up even more, and stick their noses into American sovereignty. I’m sure those Afric… 13 minutes ago Benjamin Lahoussine @LevarStoney @GovernorVA @RichmondPolice which side of international law are each of you going to stand? #BLM https://t.co/Z9dajqVfeb 14 minutes ago