Christina Bruno RT @MPIainDS: This is a very serious and worrying development... BBC News - India soldiers killed in clash with Chinese forces https://t.co… 5 seconds ago adam zaccaria Jr Three Indian soldiers killed in 'violent face-off' with Chinese troops https://t.co/Gkpuztuxwu 11 seconds ago takayan39 RT @CNN: Three Indian soldiers were killed during a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops along the countries' de facto border in the Hima… 18 seconds ago Night Sky BBC News - India soldiers killed in clash with Chinese forces https://t.co/kOpf6x9Klm 19 seconds ago LG 💟 RT @cnnbrk: Three Indian soldiers were killed during a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops along the countries' de facto border in the H… 28 seconds ago おき軍事@軍事情報 RT @nytimes: 3 Indian soldiers were killed in clashes with Chinese troops in a disputed border region, India said, the first deadly skirmis… 32 seconds ago Freedom RT @HKWORLDCITY: Three India soldiers killed in clash with Chinese forces #India #China https://t.co/vtwTw1tmC2 37 seconds ago Sujeet Kumar RT @TimesNow: Casualties in clash across LAC, 1st time in 45 years. 3 Indian braves martyred, but India hits back with venom as 5 Chinese s… 37 seconds ago