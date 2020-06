Ranjan Upadhyay RT @SachinPilot: Three Indian soldiers including a commanding officer having been martyred in a face off with the Chinese army in the #Galw… 6 seconds ago TwistedIndian RT @PTI_News: Indian Army officer and two soldiers killed in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday night during "violent face off" with Chinese:… 6 seconds ago bvbrituraj RT @LawrenceSellin: Disgraceful. In order to divert attention away from its responsibility for the global pandemic, China deliberately esca… 12 seconds ago Madeleine Sauve RT @StephenMcDonell: The Chinese Government is yet to confirm any casualties on its side but the Indian Army said an officer and two other… 15 seconds ago Rahul jain RT @sudhirchaudhary: Indian Army officer and two soldiers killed in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday night during "violent face off" with t… 17 seconds ago donshankar™ RT @ANI: During de-escalation process in Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place last night with casualties. The loss of lives on Indi… 18 seconds ago Mahesh Langa RT @sonaliranade: Didn’t know soldiers get killed in scuffles …. https://t.co/czUyTjLa5E 36 seconds ago Jessie G ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ❤️🐘🇺🇸❤️🙏🏽 One officer and two soldiers of the Indian Army killed in a face-off with Chinese troops https://t.co/LenykqfRCh 41 seconds ago