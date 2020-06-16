India says officer, two soldiers killed in 'violent faceoff' on border with China
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () The Indian army said on Tuesday one of its officers and two soldiers were killed in a "violent faceoff" on the contested border with China, the first such incident in decades between the nuclear-armed neighbours.
On India-China border issue, Army Chief General MM Naravane said that the situation is under control. He said, "I would like to assure everyone that entire situation along our borders with China is under control. We are having a series of talks which started with Corps Commander level talks and has...
Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has hit out at Congress yet again for raising questions on the border flare up with China. The MP said that not an inch of land had been taken over by China since PM..
