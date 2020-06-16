Global  

India says officer, two soldiers killed in 'violent faceoff' on border with China

Reuters Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
The Indian army said on Tuesday one of its officers and two soldiers were killed in a "violent faceoff" on the contested border with China, the first such incident in decades between the nuclear-armed neighbours.
