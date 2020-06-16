Does Big Brother have a big problem with diversity?

𝐀🐝🏳️‍🌈 @treygonrockout you have the same problem too so does my brother what does it even mean??? 15 hours ago rab nesbitt @sparks719 @lstn2urmama This does nothing to change the fact that we have a problem in this country that we just ca… https://t.co/L0xrDfDIsY 17 hours ago jackie burkhart they could have easily spun a folk story and created a different character than that of pocahontas. it could have t… https://t.co/pLdTOkMXlT 18 hours ago Ryansing2018 @Ayzriite Well I have a problem with my whole in tire family my uncles calls me names so I get mad and I try to hit… https://t.co/i6eILLcV7B 19 hours ago TheDrakonian18/SonPeter2612(Noah Jatta) @pazhrickal @MARazack26 I'm sorry my brother in humanity. What does this mean exactly? Do you have a problem with Islam or something?🤔 2 days ago Laf2018 RT @ramseyturbo: @silly__gilly93 @maultsby_v So you think it’s sick to kiss your daughter on the cheek? My dad does that all the time! Wha… 2 days ago Kαusнαł Jєєт @o_rips That's what I have problem with brother,does clip defines better or the whole video? Does a event defines b… https://t.co/wTEj3Ff2UK 2 days ago justworry @_vktra @jenifer__5 Idk how much empathy you have. But most of Biden’s gaffe happen because he had a speech problem… https://t.co/4Rhef5nFkH 2 days ago