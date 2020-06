McGovern suspension upheld Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The AFL tribunal has upheld West Coast gun Jeremy McGovern’s one-match suspension, meaning the defender will miss his side’s meeting with the Brisbane Lions at the Gabba on Saturday night. 👓 View full article

