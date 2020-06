Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain hospitalised due to high fever, tests negative for COVID-19

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain hospitalised, to take COVID-19 test| Oneindia News



India registered 10,677 new Covid-19 cases and 380 deaths in 24 hours, a new high; Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has been admitted to hospital, he will take Covid test today; Union Home Minister..

Delhi Health Minister hospitalised after complaining of high fever, drop in oxygen levels



Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on June 16. He is suffering from high grade fever and a sudden drop in oxygen levels last night.