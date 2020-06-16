Global  

India says 3 soldiers killed in standoff with Chinese troops

Seattle Times Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — At least three Indian soldiers, including a senior army officer, were killed in a confrontation with Chinese troops along their disputed frontier high in the Himalayas where thousands of soldiers on both sides have been facing off for over a month, the Indian army said Tuesday. The incident is the first […]
0
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Army colonel & 2 Jawans martyred in violent faceoff with Chinese troops at LAC | Oneindia News

Army colonel & 2 Jawans martyred in violent faceoff with Chinese troops at LAC | Oneindia News 01:42

 Despite repeated talks, India-China border tension continues to escalate as An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with the Chinese Army in Ladakh on Monday night. As per the official statement by the Army, a Colonel-rank officer and two soldiers of the Indian Army...

