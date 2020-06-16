India says 3 soldiers killed in standoff with Chinese troops Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — At least three Indian soldiers, including a senior army officer, were killed in a confrontation with Chinese troops along their disputed frontier high in the Himalayas where thousands of soldiers on both sides have been facing off for over a month, the Indian army said Tuesday. The incident is the first […] 👓 View full article

