Tweets about this Sheryl RT @Tom_Winter: @jonathan4ny MORE: In a statement Shake Shack says, "we are horrified by the reports of police officers injured at our 200… 38 seconds ago Open your Mind 🇦🇺 @margarita150264 RT @NBCNews: 3 NYPD officers hospitalized after drinking milkshakes at a Manhattan Shake Shack that may have contained bleach, officials sa… 4 minutes ago Jason Bell RT @business: JUST IN: Shake Shack says it's "horrified" that NYC police officers' milkshakes may have been contaminated with bleach, AP re… 4 minutes ago PulpNews Crime Shake Shack 'horrified' officers' drinks #may have had bleach - Jun 16 @ 5:57 AM ET https://t.co/WmCCydSad2 13 minutes ago Muhammad Usman RT @CNN: Shake Shack is "horrified by the reports of officers injured," and is working with police on their investigation into the incident… 14 minutes ago Bloomberg JUST IN: Shake Shack says it's "horrified" that NYC police officers' milkshakes may have been contaminated with ble… https://t.co/dx83IWBqVO 14 minutes ago