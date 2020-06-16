Barcelona vs Leganes, La Liga: Live streaming, teams, Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () BAR vs LEG Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Barcelona vs Leganes Dream11 Team Player List, BAR Dream11 Team Player List, LEG Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Barcelona vs Leganes Head to Head.
A stray dog fell into 70-foot deep irrigation well on Aurangabad road at Ahmednagar, India on Tuesday (June 16).
A local resident called animal rescuer Akash Jadhav, who went with his team to rescue the dog.
The poor animal had struggled to stay afloat and was precariously holding onto a...
High street bakery Greggs says it intends to reopen around 800 shops to takeaway customers later this week, on Thursday June 18. All team members are being trained in the range of operational changes..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published