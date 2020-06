Players can terminate contracts after NRL bans top agent Isaac Moses Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Isaac Moses has had his accreditation cancelled after advising Tim Mannah to give 'false evidence' during the Parramatta Eels salary-cap investigations. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this scroll.in RT @thefield_in: #IndianFootball The players have threatened to terminate their contracts with the club after invoking a Fifa rule. http… 1 week ago The Field #IndianFootball The players have threatened to terminate their contracts with the club after invoking a Fifa rule… https://t.co/j5ffIzqH6S 1 week ago