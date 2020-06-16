Global  

German president urges more self-criticism on racism

Seattle Times Tuesday, 16 June 2020
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s president urged his compatriots on Tuesday to be more self-critical and active in combating racism, arguing that it makes no sense to lament the death of George Floyd at the hands of a U.S. police officer but ignore racism at home. Germany’s official anti-discrimination watchdog said last week that it received […]
