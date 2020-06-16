Global  

EU opens antitrust probes into Apple Pay and App Store

Seattle Times Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — European Union authorities have opened antitrust investigations into Apple’s App Store and its payments platform over concerns that its practices stifle competition. The EU’s executive Commission said it launched a formal investigation of Apple Pay over allegations that the U.S. tech giant refuses access to the payment system in some cases and […]
 Apple is facing two antitrust probes from the European Commission over its Apple Pay service and how it purportedly controls in-app purchases. It could cost the company millions.

