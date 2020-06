Swiss to feature pole vault contests in shopping center Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland will feature pole vault contests in Lausanne’s downtown shopping area in September as live athletics makes its gradual return in the pandemic. The Athletissima meeting on the global Diamond League series will stage outdoor men’s and women’s events, organizers said on Tuesday. Men’s world record holder Mondo Duplantis and women’s […] 👓 View full article

