US fighter pilot whose jet crashed into North Sea named
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () A US fighter pilot who died when his jet crashed into the North Sea off the north-east coast of England has been named by the US air force as 1st Lt Kenneth Allen. Lt Allen’s F15C Eagle crashed at around 9.40am on Monday while on a routine training exercise. The American airman had served with the 48th Fighter Wing at...
