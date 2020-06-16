Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US fighter pilot whose jet crashed into North Sea named

WorldNews Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
US fighter pilot whose jet crashed into North Sea namedA US fighter pilot who died when his jet crashed into the North Sea off the north-east coast of England has been named by the US air force as 1st Lt Kenneth Allen. Lt Allen’s F15C Eagle crashed at around 9.40am on Monday while on a routine training exercise. The American airman had served with the 48th Fighter Wing at...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Pilot dead after U.S. Air Force fighter jet crashes

Pilot dead after U.S. Air Force fighter jet crashes 00:22

 The U.S. Air Force says a pilot is dead after a fighter jet crashed this morning. It happened in the North Sea, off of England. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Related videos from verified sources

Pilot of crashed US fighter jet found dead [Video]

Pilot of crashed US fighter jet found dead

The pilot of a US fighter jet which crashed into the North Sea has been found dead. The US Air Force F15C Eagle, from the 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, crashed at around 9.40am..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published
Search for US pilot whose fighter jet crashed into North Sea [Video]

Search for US pilot whose fighter jet crashed into North Sea

A search to find a US Air Force pilot whose single-seater fighter jet crashed into the North Sea off the north-east coast of England is under way. The US Air Force F15C Eagle, from the 48th Fighter..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published
Fighter jet crashes into residential area in Indonesia after pilot ejects [Video]

Fighter jet crashes into residential area in Indonesia after pilot ejects

A fighter jet has crash-landed in a residential area in the city of Pekanbaru today (June 15). Footage shows the wreckage of the plane engulfed in flames and billowed smoke, followed by local..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:52Published

Related news from verified sources

American fighter pilot confirmed dead after North Sea crash

 The US Air Force confirmed the tragic news, ending an intensive search operation
Hull Daily Mail

U.S. Fighter Jet Pilot Confirmed Dead After North Sea Crash

U.S. Fighter Jet Pilot Confirmed Dead After North Sea Crash Watch VideoA U.S. Air Force pilot has died after the fighter jet they were piloting crashed off the coast of northern England on Monday. The Air Force said in...
Newsy

Pilot of US Air Force jet that crashed in North Sea is dead

 The pilot of a fighter jet that crashed into the North Sea, off the coast of northern England, has been found dead, the US Air Force said.In a statement hours...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

Larsofhaus1

Larsofhaus RT @jsolomonReports: Breaking: Searchers recover body of U.S. Air Force pilot whose fighter jet crashed into North Sea | Just The News http… 11 minutes ago

PeterOwenADI

Peter Owen DVSA ADI ORDIT US fighter pilot whose jet crashed into North Sea named #driving #news https://t.co/YpFIqnMVfJ 12 minutes ago

Clive_A_Boyce

Clive Anthony Boyce RT @globalissuesweb: US fighter pilot whose jet crashed into North Sea named https://t.co/jq6xuHouUs https://t.co/oOdyUt3P95 13 minutes ago

DoDrive

DoDrive® Driving School US fighter pilot whose jet crashed into North Sea named #driving #news https://t.co/biSyo8mitA 13 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web US fighter pilot whose jet crashed into North Sea named https://t.co/jq6xuHouUs https://t.co/oOdyUt3P95 13 minutes ago

havantacluOTMP

Jeni Parsons US fighter pilot whose jet crashed into North Sea named https://t.co/dp3QzFX5tq All sympathy to the family of Lt. Kenneth Allen 14 minutes ago

Paulhaider74

Paul Campbell Haider🌹 US fighter pilot whose jet crashed into North Sea named https://t.co/2GziriJiWd 29 minutes ago

MilosMalis14

Милош М. Малиш - THE ILLUSIONIST RT @guardian: US fighter pilot whose jet crashed into North Sea named https://t.co/6i8hL0qI0X 46 minutes ago