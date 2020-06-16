Covid-19 can damage lungs of victims beyond recognition, expert says Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Covid-19 can leave the lungs of people who died from the disease completely unrecognisable, a professor of cardiovascular science has told parliament. It created such massive damage in those who spent more than a month in hospital that it resulted in "complete disruption of the lung architecture", said Prof Mauro Giacca of King's College London. Related: Coronavirus live news: over 100 cases recorded in new Beijing outbreak, says WHO In findings that he said showed the potential for "real problems" after survival, he told the Lords science and technology committee that he had studied the autopsies of patients who died in Italy after 30 to 40 days in intensive care and discovered large...


