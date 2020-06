💝 Abolish 💝 Police 💝 RT @shomaristone: 'All of them sat on this man': 911 dispatcher concerned about George Floyd arrest, records show "You can call me a snitch… 8 seconds ago TB RT @Eugene_Scott: “You can call me a snitch if you want to, but we had the cameras up” on Floyd’s arrest, said the unnamed dispatcher in au… 1 minute ago MJ musicinyourears RT @AndrewMannix: Dispatcher to supervisor: "You can call me a snitch if you want to but we have the cameras...all of them sat on this man"… 1 minute ago Sphinque RT @sarasidnerCNN: A concerned dispatcher watching the death of #GeorgeFloyd on camera alerts a supervisor .."I don't know you can call me… 2 minutes ago Lynette 'You can call me a snitch': Dispatcher, two 911 callers voiced concerns over officer use of force in Floyd's death https://t.co/5QlsG7OzeZ 2 minutes ago Deirdre 'Call me a snitch if you want': 911 dispatcher concerned about George Floyd's arrest, records show https://t.co/hzZF69Fbzk 2 minutes ago Ann RT @greg_doucette: 5️⃣0️⃣6️⃣ Minneapolis, MN: 911 dispatch knew George Floyd was being murdered as it happened "you can call me a snitch i… 2 minutes ago Harry Williams This is an example of gotcha journalism at it’s worst. Story begs for details and analysis. > ‘You Can Call Me A Sn… https://t.co/AIPOfHGahm 2 minutes ago