US to resume federal executions after 17 years

WorldNews Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
US to resume federal executions after 17 yearsShares The United States will resume federal executions on July 13, after a 17-year stay, the Justice Department said Monday. There have been just three federal execution since the death penalty was reinstated by the US government in 1988. Attorney General Bill Barr announced a year ago he intended to resume the use of the death penalty for federal crimes. Five convicted murderers were...
