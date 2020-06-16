New Zealand Confirms Two New Cases Of Coronavirus

Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () New Zealand said on Tuesday that it has two new cases of the coronavirus, both related to recent travel from the UK, ending a 24-day streak of no new infections in the country. ......
New Zealand is no longer free from the coronavirus after health officials said they had found two new cases, which they said were imported from recent travel from the United Kingdom. The Ministry of Health's director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told reporters two women in their 30s and 40s...
