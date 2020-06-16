Global  

New Zealand Confirms Two New Cases Of Coronavirus

Tuesday, 16 June 2020
New Zealand Confirms Two New Cases Of CoronavirusNew Zealand said on Tuesday that it has two new cases of the coronavirus, both related to recent travel from the UK, ending a 24-day streak of no new infections in the country. ......
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: New Zealand records two new cases of coronavirus

New Zealand records two new cases of coronavirus 01:49

 New Zealand is no longer free from the coronavirus after health officials said they had found two new cases, which they said were imported from recent travel from the United Kingdom. The Ministry of Health's director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told reporters two women in their 30s and 40s...

New Zealand ends its coronavirus-free run [Video]

New Zealand ends its coronavirus-free run

New Zealand said on Tuesday that it has two new cases of the coronavirus, both related to recent travel from the UK, ending a 24-day streak of no new infections in the country. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published
New Zealand records two new COVID-19 cases after virus-free streak

 A run of 23 straight days without new COVID-19 cases in New Zealand is over after two cases from international travel were unearthed on Tuesday.
Two new cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand

 A run of 23 straight days without new COVID-19 cases in New Zealand is over after two cases from international travel were unearthed on Tuesday.
Jacinda Ardern won't rush trans-Tasman bubble as New Zealand is officially coronavirus free

 New Zealand has no active cases of coronavirus after the recovery of the last person identified by health authorities with COVID-19.
