GarfieldTheCat @JonathanMoynih3 Erm, from 1970 to 1997 the International Development responsibilities were part of the Foreign Off… https://t.co/KdjKtBUWeT 15 seconds ago Shane Heneghan RT @lazzarop: One of the key principles in 1997 for having a Department for International Development separated by the Foreign Office was t… 16 seconds ago Madhavi Rajadhyaksha A big shake up in global #aid. UK's International #development and Foreign Office to merge. What will this mean fo… https://t.co/2hW2NnbvjK 22 seconds ago Miles Huppatz RT @AlPinkerton: “Distinctions between diplomacy and overseas development are artificial and outdated”. —Says who?? The participants of the… 30 seconds ago lazzaro pietragnoli One of the key principles in 1997 for having a Department for International Development separated by the Foreign Of… https://t.co/f7rPCOs4Cn 43 seconds ago Yonah John RT @markc_anderson: Boris Johnson has announced a massive reshaping of Britain’s foreign policy priorities by merging @DFID_UK and @foreign… 49 seconds ago PCS North Staffs RT @pcs_union: PCS reacts to the Prime Minister's announcement that the Department for International Development and the Foreign and Commo… 1 minute ago AJamesW RT @ClimateRealists: Boris Johnson announces he will SCRAP the Department for International Development to prevent UK aid being treated as… 1 minute ago