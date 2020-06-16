Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

International development and Foreign Office to merge

BBC News Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
The move follows a review into UK aid spending conducted by crossbench peer and academic Lord Bew.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ODN - Published
News video: PM plans to merge International Aid Department into FO

PM plans to merge International Aid Department into FO 03:05

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced he will merge the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development to create a new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. He explained Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will be able to decide which countries receive or...

Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson: Government departments merged to form Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office [Video]

Boris Johnson: Government departments merged to form Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office

The Prime Minister announced he will merge the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development to create a new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. He told the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Anger as Boris Johnson poised to merge international aid department into foreign office

 Scrapping DfID would be 'an act of national self-harm,' says former Labour international development secretary
Independent

PM urged to give Scottish jobs guarantee after Foreign Office merger

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urged to give a “cast-iron guarantee” hundreds of Scottish jobs will be safe after he announced the scrapping of...
Belfast Telegraph

Going from "Global Britain" to "Little Britain"

Going from Global Britain to Little Britain Douglas Alexander, the last Labour International Development Secretary, attacks the Tory decision to wrap aid into the Foreign Office.
Daily Record


Tweets about this

GarfieldTheCa15

GarfieldTheCat @JonathanMoynih3 Erm, from 1970 to 1997 the International Development responsibilities were part of the Foreign Off… https://t.co/KdjKtBUWeT 15 seconds ago

shaneheneghan

Shane Heneghan RT @lazzarop: One of the key principles in 1997 for having a Department for International Development separated by the Foreign Office was t… 16 seconds ago

r_madhavi

Madhavi Rajadhyaksha A big shake up in global #aid. UK's International #development and Foreign Office to merge. What will this mean fo… https://t.co/2hW2NnbvjK 22 seconds ago

MilesHuppatz

Miles Huppatz RT @AlPinkerton: “Distinctions between diplomacy and overseas development are artificial and outdated”. —Says who?? The participants of the… 30 seconds ago

lazzarop

lazzaro pietragnoli One of the key principles in 1997 for having a Department for International Development separated by the Foreign Of… https://t.co/f7rPCOs4Cn 43 seconds ago

yonah_john

Yonah John RT @markc_anderson: Boris Johnson has announced a massive reshaping of Britain’s foreign policy priorities by merging @DFID_UK and @foreign… 49 seconds ago

pcs_nstaffs

PCS North Staffs RT @pcs_union: PCS reacts to the Prime Minister's announcement that the Department for International Development and the Foreign and Commo… 1 minute ago

AJamesW2

AJamesW RT @ClimateRealists: Boris Johnson announces he will SCRAP the Department for International Development to prevent UK aid being treated as… 1 minute ago