Queen Elizabeth misses Royal Ascot for first time in reign

Seattle Times Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Nothing has kept Queen Elizabeth II away from the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting during her 68-year reign as U.K. monarch — not pregnancy, a speech to Parliament or even an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease. But this year, the 94-year-old queen will not be attending Royal Ascot, which starts Tuesday, because of […]
 The Queen will be absent from Royal Ascot for the first time in her 68-year reign as the popular racing meet gets under way behind closed doors.

