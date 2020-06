Oprah picks James McBride’s ‘Deacon King Kong’ for book club Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey has chosen James McBride’s “Deacon King Kong” for her book club. McBride’s novel is set in a Brooklyn housing project in 1969 and centers on the shooting of a drug dealer by an aging and tipsy church deacon. But it also pays tribute to community and to McBride’s own […] 👓 View full article