Man arrested in shooting during Albuquerque statue protest

Seattle Times Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting that happened as protesters in New Mexico’s largest city tried to tear down a bronze statue of a Spanish conquistador outside the Albuquerque Museum, police said Tuesday. The shooting occurred near a Monday night confrontation between protesters and a group of armed […]
News video: Man shot in New Mexico protest over sculpture

Man shot in New Mexico protest over sculpture 01:24

 [NFA] Activists blamed members of a heavily-armed volunteer militia for instigating violence after demonstrators tried to pull down an Albuquerque monument. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

