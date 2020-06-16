Man arrested in shooting during Albuquerque statue protest
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting that happened as protesters in New Mexico’s largest city tried to tear down a bronze statue of a Spanish conquistador outside the Albuquerque Museum, police said Tuesday. The shooting occurred near a Monday night confrontation between protesters and a group of armed […]
A man was shot Monday night at a protest in Albuquerque, New Mexico, over a statue of a Spanish conquistador. Demonstrators were trying to tear down the statue,... CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Al Jazeera
Tweets about this
Reginafutch The police in Albuquerque shoot people for the simplest, smallest imfractions. https://t.co/ZsRIspy3Im 9 minutes ago
Joseph Hoagbin RT @MSN: Man arrested in shooting during Albuquerque statue protest https://t.co/xiJ5pDzUIM 10 minutes ago
MSN Man arrested in shooting during Albuquerque statue protest https://t.co/xiJ5pDzUIM 12 minutes ago
Connie SaymynameSAYMYNAME@GovMLG
Shame on you for putting down civilians trying to protect statues & the city. I'm sure they will remember… https://t.co/m3l0nF4iJY 15 minutes ago
Paige Blank One victim was seriously injured in last night's protest in Albuquerque. Man connected to the shooting has been arr… https://t.co/ii8tnNmAXh 20 minutes ago
Chris M. Barkley Man arrested in shooting during Albuquerque statue protest https://t.co/IbRYexiqGO 21 minutes ago
WMAL News Man arrested in shooting during Albuquerque statue protest https://t.co/DmDA19xzMs 21 minutes ago
Sentinel&Enterprise A 31-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting that happened as protesters in New Mexico’s largest city tried to… https://t.co/mQYJYZ2dHR 22 minutes ago