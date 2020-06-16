Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reigning NFL MVP Jackson will appear on Madden 21 cover

Seattle Times Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Lamar Jackson? Of course, Lamar Jackson. With no mystery. The EA Sports Madden cover release usually carries some suspense, but Jackson let it slip a couple months ago that he had been approached about appearing on this year’s game cover. On Tuesday, EA Sports made it official: The Baltimore Ravens quarterback will indeed be on […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Says He's Madden 21 Cover Athlete [Video]

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Says He's Madden 21 Cover Athlete

The 2019-20 season was a huge year for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. He earned the NFL MVP, earned a spot on the All-Pro team, and led the Ravens to an NFL-best 14-2 record. Now, he gets..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Lamar Jackson lauds 'unstoppable' Vick in Madden 2004, pumped to be 'one of a kind' on '21 cover

 Lamar Jackson will grace the cover of Madden NFL 21. For him, it's an honor, saying "to actually get on there? That's crazy."
USATODAY.com

EA Sports releases Madden NFL 21 cover featuring Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

 Madden NFL 21 will be available on August 25
CBS Sports Also reported by •Pro Football Talk

Tweets about this

Monyce____

Chill on M RT @wjz: LET'S GO LAMAR! The Baltimore Ravens QB will be on the cover of Madden 21. https://t.co/nCMvf8MEaU 8 minutes ago

detroitnews

The Detroit News RT @detnews_sports: Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson will appear on Madden 21 cover https://t.co/1slkp48E8b https://t.co/AaAdrtYlFh 16 minutes ago

detnews_sports

Detroit News Sports Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson will appear on Madden 21 cover https://t.co/1slkp48E8b https://t.co/AaAdrtYlFh 17 minutes ago

News4SA

News 4 San Antonio Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson will appear on Madden 21 cover https://t.co/ugGk1KU8Nk https://t.co/qWX7gssdXH 18 minutes ago

KABBFOX29

KABB FOX 29 Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson will appear on Madden 21 cover https://t.co/lfvOCx8sdK 28 minutes ago

CircleCe

Ceci RT @HYPEBEAST: The reigning #NFL MVP Lamar Jackson will appear on the cover of #Madden NFL 21. Set to release on August 28. Which was your… 44 minutes ago

BosHeraldSports

Boston Herald Sports Reigning NFL MVP Jackson will appear on Madden 21 cover https://t.co/Ply3qGvnAw 53 minutes ago

HYPEBEAST

HYPEBEAST The reigning #NFL MVP Lamar Jackson will appear on the cover of #Madden NFL 21. Set to release on August 28. Which… https://t.co/JSVWVJVQ67 55 minutes ago