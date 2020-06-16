Reigning NFL MVP Jackson will appear on Madden 21 cover Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Lamar Jackson? Of course, Lamar Jackson. With no mystery. The EA Sports Madden cover release usually carries some suspense, but Jackson let it slip a couple months ago that he had been approached about appearing on this year’s game cover. On Tuesday, EA Sports made it official: The Baltimore Ravens quarterback will indeed be on […] 👓 View full article

