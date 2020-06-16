Reigning NFL MVP Jackson will appear on Madden 21 cover
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () Lamar Jackson? Of course, Lamar Jackson. With no mystery. The EA Sports Madden cover release usually carries some suspense, but Jackson let it slip a couple months ago that he had been approached about appearing on this year’s game cover. On Tuesday, EA Sports made it official: The Baltimore Ravens quarterback will indeed be on […]
