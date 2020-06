Bryan Horwath RT @LasVegasSun: Powell warns that long downturn would mean severe damage https://t.co/tmHMgoeuzn https://t.co/8pbo22AhLV 1 minute ago AR Democrat-Gazette Powell warns that long downturn would mean severe damage https://t.co/nYMZiWRTun 4 minutes ago The Press-Enterprise Powell warns that long downturn would mean severe damage https://t.co/OpXsgPf724 5 minutes ago CBS 21 News Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the U.S. economy faces a deep downturn with "significant uncertainty" a… https://t.co/yk8FftohjJ 14 minutes ago OCRegisterBiz Powell warns that long downturn would mean severe damage https://t.co/CylMRtlhPK https://t.co/utTFP5MFt0 15 minutes ago Daily Bulletin Powell warns that long downturn would mean severe damage https://t.co/oApjzzlaKA 15 minutes ago Redlands Daily Facts Powell warns that long downturn would mean severe damage https://t.co/aE80x63hYY 15 minutes ago The Sun Powell warns that long downturn would mean severe damage https://t.co/Kysusnf4Wc 16 minutes ago