India and China troops clash at disputed border with 'casualties on both sides'
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () Indian and Chinese troops fought each other with iron rods and stones at their disputed border, resulting in casualties on both sides including the deaths of three Indian soldiers, Indian officials said on Tuesday, in a major escalation of a weeks-old standoff.
The Indian army has suffered multiple casualties, including that of an officer, in a ‘violent face off’ with the PLA on Monday night in Eastern Ladakh. The Indian Army in a statement said that there were casualties on both sides. The worrying development comes on the back of India and China...
An officer of the Indian Army and two soldiers have been killed in a fresh faceoff with China at the border in Ladakh. The incident reportedly happened on Monday night during the de-escalation process..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:13Published
The Congress has termed as "shocking" and "unacceptable" the death of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops, and asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to..