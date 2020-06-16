Global  

'Significant increase' in number of new COVID-19 cases among under-20s in Ontario, study finds

CBC.ca Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Researchers at the University of Guelph conducting a study looking at the COVID-19 caseload impact on the medical system in Canada have found numbers of new cases continue to climb among people under the age of 20 in Ontario.
