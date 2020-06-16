Day one of using Germany's coronavirus tracing app
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () As Germany eases lockdown rules, the new "Corona Warning App" aims to track infection chains and curb the spread of COVID-19. On launch day, our Berlin reporter Kate Brady tried it out.
Germany appealed to the public on Tuesday to download a new smartphone app to help break the chain of coronavirus infections, one of several such apps that European governments hope will revive travel and tourism safely. Emer McCarthy reports.