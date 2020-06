Related videos from verified sources Emotional Senators Clash Over Anti-Lynching Bill



Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) issued fierce criticisms of Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kent.), who held up passage of an anti-lynching bill he previously voted to pass. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 03:47 Published 3 weeks ago Democrat Joe Biden Denies 1993 Sexual Assault Allegations



According to Reuters, for the first time on Friday Joe Biden denied that he sexually assaulted his former Senate aide. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee told MSNBC, “No, It is not.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published on May 1, 2020

Related news from verified sources Booker picks up Warren endorsement in Kentucky Senate race LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Charles Booker picked up another national endorsement as Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Thursday backed his bid for the Democratic...

Seattle Times 5 days ago





Tweets about this