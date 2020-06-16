Global  

India, China troops clash at Himalayan border with 'casualties on both sides'

Reuters India Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Indian and Chinese troops clashed with iron rods and stones at their disputed border, resulting in casualties on both sides including the death of three Indian soldiers, Indian officials said on Tuesday, in a major escalation of a weeks-old standoff.
News video: India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions

India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions 15:49

 The Indian army has suffered multiple casualties, including that of an officer, in a ‘violent face off’ with the PLA on Monday night in Eastern Ladakh. The Indian Army in a statement said that there were casualties on both sides. The worrying development comes on the back of India and China...

