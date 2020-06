Former Cy Young winner Mike McCormick dies at age 81 Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

CORNELIUS, N.C. (AP) — Longtime Giants pitcher Mike McCormick, who won the Cy Young Award in 1967, has died. He was 81. The Giants say McCormick died Saturday at his home in North Carolina after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. McCormick played 16 years in the majors from 1956-71 with the Giants, Orioles, Senators, […] 👓 View full article