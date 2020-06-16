Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Happy Birthday Tupac: 5 touching moments from Snoop Dogg's tribute at the 2017 Rock Hall ceremony

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Tupac Shakur would have turned 49 years old today had he not been gunned down in 1996 at the height of his career.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Queen’s birthday marked with socially distanced military tribute

Queen’s birthday marked with socially distanced military tribute 01:59

 The Queen’s official birthday has been marked with a brief but poignant ceremonial tribute from the military – executed with precision despite social distancing. Soldiers from the Welsh Guards, who a few weeks ago were manning Covid-19 test centres, staged the unique event in the grounds of...

Tweets about this

mckenasimonee

McKena Simone 🦋 RT @BasselHal62: “June 16th, 1971. Mama gave birth to a***raising heavenly son” Happy birth day Tupac Amaru Shakur He was not just a rap… 33 minutes ago

MissAsheMars87

Ayelen Jardón RT @usatodaylife: Happy Birthday Tupac: 5 touching moments from Snoop Dogg's tribute at the 2017 Rock Hall ceremony https://t.co/YEKf3b2R8a 1 hour ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life Happy Birthday Tupac: 5 touching moments from Snoop Dogg's tribute at the 2017 Rock Hall ceremony https://t.co/YEKf3b2R8a 1 hour ago